Takesure Ranjisi lost his job at the start of the 2020 lockdown and was left without any money to survive

With the odds stacked against him, Ranjisi persevered and opened his own takeaway specialising in pizzas

He operates from his kitchen and employs the youth in his community to do deliveries around the area

Briefly News recently placed a spotlight on a young man from Zimbabwe, who against all odds, persevered and opened his own pizza takeaway.

Takesure Ranjisi lost his job as a waiter in Gqeberha due to the lockdown in 2020. He wasn't given notice or any payout and was unable to claim from the UIF because his employer would not cooperate.

Ranjisi turned a bad situation into one where he is now the boss. Image: Takesure Ranjisi/Facebook

Source: Facebook

So with his back against the wall, he started baking pizzas in his kitchen and this was the beginning of his journey as an entrepreneur. Some of his regular customers he met while working as a waiter helped him along the way by buying groceries for his family and giving him money for rent and baking supplies.

Ranjisi said:

“It was very painful to get retrenched during the lockdown because my family did not get government food handouts, since we are from Zimbabwe."

Ranjisi also uplifts the youth in his community by paying them to do deliveries.

After we at Briefly News shared his story to our Facebook page, he received a big response and Mzansi is loving how he turned a bad situation into one of growth and transformation.

Comments of admiration

Glynis Price Laubscher:

"That is wonderful. You are an inspiration. I think you let your employer off too easily. Should have taken him\her to CCMA."

Eunice Chauke:

"Retrenchment was a gateway to your destiny."

Mmatsatsi Sibasa:

"Let them retrench you, one day you'll be their biggest competitor..well done, keep going."

Elmarentia Makoti:

"Not every storm is meant to break us, some are meant to push us into greater destinations. Big ups to him."

Nokuthokoza Dube Noxie:

"At least you did something about your situation and did not allow your cooking skills to go to waste. Well done mkhay."

