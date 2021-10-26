Ndonenhle Mathenjwa is a makeup artist with a unique way of doing business that is getting her massive attention

The beautiful lady from Jozi travels to various areas in her Merc to meet clients and get their makeup done

People from around Mzansi are proud of the young lady and respect her innovative way of doing business

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Ndonenhle Mathenjwa is a beautiful lady who juggles many sought-after positions from an actress to model. Now, Ndonenhle has announced her next big gig as an 'on-the-move' makeup artist (MUA) who travels by car to meet her clients.

Ndonenhle strikes a pose in her gleaming Merc. Image: Ndonenhle Mathenjwa/Twitter

Source: Twitter

She shared her hustle in a Twitter post with a to-the-point caption:

"Makeup artist on call."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The driven business women also gave her followers a glimpse into her job by sharing pics of her day as an MUA and her followers are loving her whip, which is a gleaming Mercedes-Benz.

The post is getting big attention on social media with close to 3 000 likes and over 150 retweets in less than a day. And Saffas are heading to the comments to send Ndonenhle plenty of support and adoration.

@MadikeDolamo:

"Women in Benz. My favourite."

@NdoniMathenjwa:

"Nice one sister."

@Ndaula16:

"Such beautiful sis!"

@patricmaleka3:

"Hustling hustling, viva viva."

@NdoniMathenjwa:

"Is this like a movie scene? I see a drone."

@Cico_za:

"The best or nothing."

@Lethu91132994:

"God bless your hustle."

Business boss babe: Mzansi lady flexes her top class business bank cards, pic goes viral

In other news, Briefly News reported that one South African lady is being celebrated on social media circles for her massive achievement in becoming a successful independent lady. Kamogelo Makgai says she never imagined the success she has achieved after losing her job. The stunning lady says she can now become a slay queen as she flexed her bank cards. The lady shared a photo of her business account cards on Twitter and the post is going viral.

The stunning lady says she can now become a slay queen as she flexed her bank cards. The lady shared a photo of her business account cards on Twitter and the post is going viral.

Looking at the post, the boss lady has a petrol card, private wealth and premier debit cards that show how much financial stability she has achieved over the years.

She wrote on her page:

“I can now become a slay queen, when I first left my job never thought I’ll do it.”

Source: Briefly.co.za