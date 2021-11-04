Miss Universe 2017, Demi-Leigh Tebow, is in her Motherland and she is having fun touring Cape Town

Demi recently visited a very special place, her and her husband's charitable project which is sure to transform lives

It's an orphanage for abandoned babies and Demi stopped by to take a look at the progress

Demi-Leigh Tebow touched down in South Africa a few days ago and the Miss Universe 2017 visited a very special place while in Cape Town.

Demi-Leigh and her hubby, Tim are giving back to SA in a big way. Image: Demi-Leigh/Instagram

According to an article published by TimesLive, while in the Mother City she visited her and her husband's incredible act of charity - a home for abandoned babies.

Demi's hubby, Tim Tebow, is a former NFL quarterback and he revealed a little more about her visit to the orphanage in an Instagram post:

“While Demi’s been in SA, she had the chance to stop by a pretty special place — our home for abandoned babies that’s almost finished! So grateful for everyone who supported my birthday campaign to help build a home for these amazing children," expressed Tim.

The couple tied the knot last year in the gorgeous Western Cape town of Franschhoek and they are a match made in Heaven since they love uplifting communities. Together they help people in need through the Tim Tebow Foundation.

Demi-Leigh and Tim Tebow get married in Mzansi: "Forever and always"

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and Tim Tebow have tied the knot after dating since 2018.

The couple took to their respective social media accounts to share photos of their special day. The couple reportedly tied the knot in an intimate sunset ceremony at the La Paris Estate in Cape Town.

Both the newlyweds captioned their photos with "Forever". Demi-Leigh looked breathtaking in a custom David's Bridal gown.

The couple also gave fans a glimpse into their rehearsal dinner over the weekend. In one of the posts, Tebow wrote:

"Just might love the South African culture... well I am biased because they raised @demileighnp."

Social media users world-wide, including some celebs, congratulated the new Mr and Mrs Tebow on their nuptials.

Ayanda Thabethe wrote:

"Congratulations"

E! host Jason Kenedy commented:

"I love this - so happy for both of you!"

Olivia Molly Rogers added:

"Ahhh you look amazing!!! I’m so sorry I couldn’t be there. Congratulations."

