People representing more than 20 organisations are protesting against the entry of Miss SA Lalela Mswane into the Miss Universe pageant

The Israeli-held pageant is being boycotted by many across the globe and tons of South Africans are trying to have Mswane step away from the beauty competition

The organisations' representatives are gathered outside the Rivonia-based head office of the Miss South Africa Organisation

Representatives from over 20 organisations are gathering outside the head office of Miss South Africa in Rivonia, Johannesburg. The organisations have a combined number of over five million people as members.

The organisations are protesting against the pageant's support and persistence of Miss South Africa 2021 Lalela Mswane entering the Miss Universe pageant. The pageant is being held in Israel which has been described by many as an apartheid state.

The demonstrations follow the news that the Sports, Arts and Culture Department withdrew its support for the Miss SA pageant after there was no resolution to the talks they had with the organiser of the pageant.

Speaking with IOL, Bram Hanekom from Africa4Palestine stated that they are expecting between 300 and 500 people to attend Friday's protest. Hanekom revealed that if Mswane does go forth and participate in the Israeli-held pageant, she would be representing a minute number of people who are "pro-apartheid Israel supporters".

According to SABC News, the demonstration is supported by the EFF, NFP, ANC, Congress of South African Trade Unions, the Embassy of Palestine and many more.

ANC says Miss SA would be betraying South Africans by attending Miss Universe pageant in Israel

Previously, Briefly News reported that Government made a decision to withdraw its support of the Miss SA organisation following its refusal to boycott the Miss Universe pageant.

The Sports, Arts and Culture Department released a statement where it confirmed that it would no longer be supporting the Miss SA beauty pageant. South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the ANC's decision to back Government. Here's what they had to say:

@LebuileM said:

"What's the difference kanti between ANC and government?"

@GodPenuel said:

"What are their opinions on taking money from Israeli Jews in SA and abroad, who support Israel? They run businesses here & locally that send money to Israel, pay SA tax, create jobs in SA & fund politicians. What's their stance there??? @MYANC @GovernmentZA"

@Justjanny58 said:

"Of course, they would... Anyway, Miss Universe will still go ahead without Miss SA. The sad thing is Miss SA is the one that pays the price for SA's stupidity and supporting terrorist countries and now been held to ransom."

Source: Briefly.co.za