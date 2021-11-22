A video showing people partying at KONKA Soweto has peeps questioning whether Covid-19 is still around and how people have so much money

The video shows staff carrying bottles upon bottles of Ace of Spades - expensive champagne that sells for over R5 500 a bottle

Peeps commented on various things that the video displays as it went viral on Twitter, gaining over 59 000 views

Restaurant and nightclub KONKA seems to be forgetting that the world is still under the grips of the Covid-19 pandemic. A video shared to Twitter by popular user @kulanicool shows a bunch of people partying their lives away at the Soweto-based club.

With no masks or social distancing visible, the club has raised some concerns for many social media users. Peeps commented on the Ace of Spades drink and also made mention of an incoming fourth wave of Covid-19 infections.

The original video shared by Linda Moekestsi stated that someone at the nightclub purchased 20 bottles of Ace of Spades. A quick search online shows that just one bottle of the champagne sells for around R5 500.

A video showing people parting at KONKA has Mzansi worried about a possible fourth wave of Covid-19 infections. Image: @kulanicool

Read some of the responses left under the video:

@TablecharmG said:

"I wonder what would happen if one of them accidentally drops the bottle."

@danny_dungi shared:

"People are blowing moola there yhooo."

@Phislash wrote:

"This is not normal ey."

@S_Manzinii quote tweeted the video with:

"It's too much now…"

@BIOCHEMIST94 asked:

"Don't those people holding bottles get tired?"

@DanielTshifhiwa tweeted in response:

"I could be wrong but I hear from many people that they rent out these bottles and only one or two are opened and the rest are just displayed for show and later put back in the fridge. Mac G said the same thing on his podcast."

"Not reality": Saffas have strong opinions about KONKA, say the lavish Soweto nightclub hides the real township

Previously, Briefly News reported that we have kept a close eye on the KONKA nightclub in Soweto after noticing its widespread popularity among the rich and famous. It has transformed the image of the township from a place of poverty to one where the elite goes to let their hair down.

However, in our latest Facebook post about KONKA, we've realised that many people across Mzansi don't believe the hype and many feel it is reserved for a select group of people who don't live in the township, therefore, it is not a correct representation of Soweto, or any other township, for that matter. We captioned the post:

"KONKA is a nightclub situated deep in the heart of Soweto, it's a millionaire's playground. Townships are no longer the symbol of poverty."

