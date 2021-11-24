Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla shared a video of Julius Malema telling members of Parliament that he is "in charge"

The clip was shared on Twitter and has gained over 31 000 views from locals who seem to be finding their own conclusions of why she shared it

Duduzile did not add a caption to the post she shared which left much to the imagination of South African social media users

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla riled the internet up after sharing a video of EFF CIC Julius Malema in Parliament. The video shows Malema talking about him being "in charge". Malema makes note of the other members present in a confident manner.

Duduzile shared the video with no context as she did not add any caption to the post. The short clip has gained over 31 000 views on Twitter as South Africans share various opinions about what the meaning behind the video could be. Juju starts off by saying:

"No one is going to tell me what to do at what time, I'm in charge. That's why these fool are running around here. I'm in charge."

Duduzile Zuma shared a video of Julius Malema claiming to be "in charge" while in Parliament, confusing many.

Source: Getty Images

The video is from the 2020 post-SONA debate. Take a look at the clip below:

Saffas seemed to try to come to their own conclusions about why she posted the video:

@LebohangMotsab1 said:

"I am sure you voted for the Economic Freedom Fighters."

@TswalediPhasha shared:

"What goes around comes back."

@KhutsoRebel shared:

"No lies detected."

@JMoerr responded with:

"No. The Guptas are in charge. The Zumas just facilitate their criminality."

@Tsetse_k tweeted:

"He sure is in charge..."

@Mmtodza added:

"When he mentioned fools your father was part of ANC fools he was talking about..."

Source: Briefly.co.za