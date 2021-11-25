Tshepo Mashego is being celebrated in Mzansi for rewarding himself with a brand-new and stylish Mercedes Benz GLB SUV

Taking to social media, Mashego has shared a picture of the stylish Merc, which has some amazing features, such as two engines

South African social media users are seriously happy for the young local lad and one guy is begging for a ride to the Kruger National Park

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Tshepo Mashego has just blessed himself with a flashy Mercedes Benz GLB SUV and headed online to share a snap of the classy vehicle. The businessman thanked the staff at Mercedes Benz Menlyn in Tshwane.

According to his bio on Twitter, the man seems to own a shop selling tailored suits for men and he is based in Centurion. Mashego is now receiving congratulatory messages after buying his dream car.

However, South Africans will always have something funny to say when they hit the comments section. Briefly News looks at the reactions, where one guy feels he deserves a ride to the Kruger National Park.

Mashego captioned the stunning picture:

“Thank you to our friends at Mercedez Benz Menlyn.”

A local guy is celebrated after buying a new Mercedes Benz. Image: @TshepoTsala/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The post reads:

@Sommy23 said:

“So proud of you Babakhe. Looking forward to the drive. Just us.”

@GalaletsangM said:

“Congratulations, abuti!”

@Le_awty said:

“What Benz is this one now? Benz Mini Cooper? I’m.”

@KagisoGunzo said:

“It is a GLB.”

@GoddessLethabo said:

“Kopa test drive Mashego! Congratulations!!!!!!”

@ZZBuhleSibeko said:

“Indoda must. Jokes aside congratulations mate the tree is bearing fruit and you’re reminding us that intention and action often produces results. God bless and keep inspiring us.”

@KhayaJames said:

“Beautiful buddy! Let's go to Kruger National Park.”

@Seneliso said:

“Congratulations my brother, hard work is paying off.”

@PhogoleW said:

“Congratulations. This is gorgeous.”

@Kohliso_M said:

“Congratulations Mkhuluwa.”

@SabeloTrev said:

“Congratulations abuti. Ntsimbi.”

Mercedes says the GLB is the most versatile compact SUV the German carmaker has ever built. The GLB is made for off-road and comes with downhill speed regulation as well as two engines.

Stunning lady shares snap with a sleek whip in Limpopo, Mzansi ready to send the uncles

In a related article, Briefly News reported that social media user Vutomi (@DeeNeow) has the internet swooning over a pic that she posted on her Twitter feed.

The stunning South African can be seen posing in front of a Toyota bakkie while basking in the warmth of the Limpopo sun. Casually dressed and surrounded by Africa’s magnificent greenery, @DeeNeow reminded Saffas to take time out and focus on themselves, even with a schedule as busy as a town planner.

Hundreds of Mzansians made their way to the post to show their love for the stunning and inspirational founder of both V&D haute couture and Dream Creations.

Source: Briefly.co.za