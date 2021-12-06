Not all are convinced over local shoe brands, despite a growing number of footwear entrepreneurs in SA

A Twitter user shared an image of a range of domestically-made kicks as part of a call to action to locals

There were varying views expressed as some online users lambasted the names given to the various footwear

To buy locally or not to buy locally? That was the question from patriotic South Africans and others that do not see this description as befitting their choices of where to spend their money.

The two groups of locals have lit up the socials with talk of locally manufactured shoe brands, debating whether it's worthwhile to support the efforts of home-brewed entrepreneurs.

Local shoe brands are a hot topic on social media. Image: @Batseethebaker, @phindig29, @sechabamakoko

Heading online to drive the message home that Saffas should be encouraged to keep their hard-earned money on our shores, a Twitter user, @KingDon_za, shared an image displaying a range of locally-manufactured kicks.

The caption read:

"Local shoes we should be wearing."

In the last two years or so, many domestic brands that range from appliances to fashion attire and even a cellphone have cropped up. But featuring prominently in the now growing list has been shoes, sneakers to be exact, including two of the more recognised companies – Drip Footwear and Bathu.

It's something of a mystery why an apparent majority of local entrepreneurs have chosen this avenue as their go-to path. Although the easiest guess is there's a wide market that exists for it, or it could be because the resources and technology required to produce footwear are easily accessible.

On the other hand, the reason for this choice of business may well just be that it offers the least path of resistance for young creatives and aspiring authorities on the trendiest fashion footwear.

Whatever it is, it's clear South Africans love their footwear and aren't shy to showcase just how elaborate it can get. A great number of netizens appeared to agree as they rushed to the tweep's mentions to share their reactions.

But as expected, opinions on the subject differed as some locals expressed that selected brand names appear not to have enough of a pull factor. The post attracted over 2 700 and 1 000 retweets.

Saffas offer up colourful reactions

Briefly News camped in the comment section to bring readers all the colourful reactions to the post.

@phindig29 wrote:

"The names don't inspire Hai mahn... Mama Kea? Twii..?"

@TIMaledi said:

"What bout Network, Relay, Fabiani etc?"

@Village_boy7 added:

"You mean rebranded AliExpress shoes that anyone can buy for R100 & resell for R2 million."

@SbuMasang offered:

"Nonsense."

Dr Esther Mahlangu puts the kick in ‘kicks’ with R7.7m Air Jordans

In other kick-worthy news, Briefly News previously reported that distinguished artist Dr Esther Mahlangu's R7.7 million-worth Air Jordan sneakers (AJ1) are reportedly not for sale.

Expo 2020 Dubai – a world platform to display innovations that shape the planet we live in – allowed for SA's pavilion visitors to have customised designs put onto their favourite pair of takkies by Saffa artists.

Menzi Mthethwa – the host of a sneaker-based documentary series – commissioned Mahlangu to create her unique Ndebele designs on the Jordans. The sneakers are valued at $500 000 (approximately R7.7m).

According to BusinessInsider, the sneakers were put on display a week ago in Dubai and will be showcased in London, New York and Paris. Speaking with the popular publication, Mthethwa stated that the sneakers were a 'relevant medium' to assist with communication to younger generations.

