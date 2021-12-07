Jeff Bezos will be donating $443 million (around R7 billion) to assist climate change organisations across the globe

The world's second-richest person has committed to helping the climate change battle with his enormous donations set to be completed by 2030

The money will be distributed among 44 different organisations, including US President Joe Biden's Justice40 initiative

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The world's second-richest person, Jeff Bezos, has committed to donating a massive $443 million (about R7 billion) to climate change organisations by 2030. On Monday, 6 December, Bezos announced that there were 44 grants that the donation would be distributed amongst.

US President Joe Biden's administration's Justice40 initiative will receive $130 million, land and sea protection efforts will receive $261 million while the rest of the money will go to land restoration efforts in the US and on the African continent.

These contributions follow his 2020 donations of $791 million to 16 different organisations. These all form part of his Earth Fund, with which he has committed to donating $10 billion to help the fight against climate change.

Jeff Bezos has committed to donating $443 million dollars to assist climate change organisations. Image: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

According to Bloomberg, the 57-year-old's giving spree did not stop there as the recent announcement brings the total amount of charity donations to $1 billion, of which, a massive $100 million went to the Obama Foundation.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

A report by TimesLIVE revealed that a large majority of his worth comes from his stake in Amazon. He has a current nett worth of $195 billion.

Social media users question Bezos' insane donations

@MHealow said:

"Does that mean he's rich enough to pay income taxes yet?"

@lifrank3191899p asked:

"Climate organisations? What do these organisations do? Who is behind these organisations?"

@LGJessee1 wrote:

"Basically the equivalent of me giving 15¢."

@splinterhood added:

"Really nice of him to do that before the tax year ends. How much does it cost to build an Amazon warehouse?"

World's richest person Elon Musk sells R76 billion of Tesla stock following social media poll

In other news about the richer half of the world, Briefly News reported that Elon Musk sold $5 billion (R76 618 500 000) worth of Tesla Inc.'s stock following a social media poll asking his 63 million followers if he should sell 10% of his stake in the electric-car company.

The businesses shares dropped by approximately 16% just two days after the poll results were in favour of him selling the 10%, it regained ground mid-week. The world's richest person's trust also sold about 3.6 million shares in the car company, amounting to about $4 billion.

Musk often creates controversy on Twitter and his poll about selling some of his stake in Tesla created quite the buzz online. He made it seem as though his proposal stemmed from a debate over billionaires avoiding paying taxes.

Source: Briefly.co.za