President Cyril Ramaphosa was recorded dancing while on a recent trip to Ghana and tons of South Africans are upset

Not only did the President dance with someone but he was not wearing a mask at the time the video was recorded

The clip of President Ramaphosa has been doing its rounds on social media with @kulanicool's post going viral

A video of President Cyril Ramaphosa dancing in Ghana has gone viral online. During his state visit, Ramaphosa bust a few moves to a Ghanaian song. The singer performed his tune live while Ramaphosa was breaking it down on the dancefloor.

Ramaphosa was maskless during this time and dancing with a partner. This resulted in many social media users becoming infuriated. Peeps on Twitter have been sharing the clip of the President dancing away with concerns about the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

Many made jokes that Ramaphosa will lock the country down again upon his arrival back home despite the fact that he danced without a mask or social distancing.

This video of President Cyril Ramaphosa dancing in Ghana has gone viral online. Image: @kulanicool

Source: Twitter

Take a look at the video in question below:

Briefly News compiled a few of the responses:

@ButiBucks8566 said:

"Lol. Let me wear my mask and wait for his excellency to address next week."

@bunter29337560 asked:

"What is so important for Ramaphosa to be dancing around Africa while SA is spiralling out of control?:"

@OurtenNgomane tweeted:

"How many times we have seen President Cyril Ramaphosa in breach of Covid19 regulations in foreign countries. Recently, dancing unmasked. Why are our journalists not questioning him about it? Do different laws apply to different persons?"

@TellUnknown posed the following question:

"Is there a specific reason Cyril Ramaphosa was seen dancing and partying with people from West Africa at close range without wearing a mask?"

@Tembela93601141 shared:

"While Ramaphosa is busy dancing in Ghana without wearing a mask, ANC staff are hungry and they are going to Christmas without being paid."

@Dikgoba added:

"Ramaphosa is in Ghana dancing kwasakwasa without a mask, when he comes back he will be taking us to level 10."

Source: Briefly.co.za