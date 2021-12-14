Shoppers were left unimpressed when Chichiri Shopping Centre in Malawi unveiled a shoddy looking Christmas tree

One user posted a photograph of the tree and social media users were perplexed to discover that the local mall had a rickety Christmas tree on display.

Many questioned where the budget for their Christmas decorations had gone and said the tree mirrored everyone's lives during the current pandemic

Malawians had a good giggle after one social media user posted a picture of a flimsy looking Christmas tree at a popular mall in the country. Image: @helix_w/ Twitter

A lopsided Christmas tree at a Malawian mall has tweeps in stitches with many saying it’s a sign of the times.

Shoppers at Chichiri Shopping Centre in Malawi were shocked to discover a down-and-out Christmas tree on display when they visited the mall to do their festive season shopping.

Shopper @helix_w snapped a picture of the decrepit looking tree and posted it to social media with the caption:

“Chichiri Shopping Mall what is this?”

@yandekabala joked that the tree looked like a

“Christmas scarecrow maybe.”

@cmk_ said:

“these are tough times.”

@KikiMii3 said the tree looked more like a

“African Christmas tree.”

@Nomsajere said:

“I kinda like it though.”

@helix_w responded:

“Yure kidding right… lol”

@Nomsajere said reacted:

“No I'm not, I think it looks down to earth.”

One user believes the funds for the tree were misappropriated.

@misstkjiya said:

“I know someone somewhere drank the real budget for the decorations.”

One social media commented that there might be witchcraft at play.

@WatipasoWanda reacted jokingly:

“Looks like a voodoo doll.”

@noelcastanza said:

“And what if the theme is ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’”

@adrianojuliet poked fun at the shopping mall.

"Blantyre jokes too much.”

@akashitigu compared the Christmas tree to

“a drying up baobab tree.”

@FupaMw questioned Chichiri Shopping Mall’s budget for their Christmas decorations.

“Imagine paying for such décor?”

Scores of social media users had a good laugh with many reacting to the post with the laughing face emoji.

