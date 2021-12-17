Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has shared a funny picture online and many of his fans are raising questions

The veteran Chiefs keeper, Khune, is happy and his caption says he has paid his rent but many peeps feel he has done something unusual

His pants are wet and there are funny questions to the viral image as Amakhosi fans took to the page to raise their concerns

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has shared a funny picture on his Instagram page and many South Africans are now asking questions. The Amakhosi veteran netminder is seen in a jovial mood as if he has produced a superb save on the field of play.

‘Itu’ is known to be a dedicated person when it comes to his football or profession but the images are pushing his fans to raise unusual questions.

In the pic, Khune seems to have been swimming in his pool but there is something that attracts the eyes of his social media followers. His pants are wet and the peeps think the Bafana Bafana keeper has done something that is not good.

The North West-born player’s caption suggests he has no reason to worry about his life because he has paid his rent. He wrote:

“Rent Paid in Full. #FatCrying. Make water your best friend this December #Hydrate.”

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune's picture is raising questions from his fans. Image: @ItuKhune32/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

@philani9670 said:

“Mina ngi khumbule ensimini Ituu.”

@Khutsoseven said:

“What a distribution, you won't understand how it's get done guys.”

@Mafa_Msimanga said:

“And now what happened my friend?”

@Junior_Nsindane said:

“Lamanzi angnika esinye isthombe.”

@Ramaross305 said:

“Are you sure it’s sweat or you just wet those pants by da pool phela. Wena o na le drama @lebza21manyama.”

Source: Briefly.co.za