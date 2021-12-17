Priscilla Maatjie revealed that she has landed a job of a lifetime and peeps have flooded her timeline with messages of congratulations

Maatjie is set to start as a financial advisor at Old Mutual in the new year and could not be more delighted

Peeps told the talented woman the job opportunity would take her career to greater heights in the future

Priscilla Maatjie has plenty to celebrate after clinching a job as a financial advisor at Old Mutual. Image: Priscilla Maatjie/ LinkenIn

Source: Facebook

Lady luck shone on a jozi woman after she took to the socials to reveal she had landed her dream job.

Priscilla Maatjie who hails from Johannesburg wrote about her latest achievement on her LinkedIn profile.

“In 2022 this lady will be working as a financial Advisor at Old mutual. Thank you, Lord.”

Maatjie holds a Diploma in Human Resources and Personnel Administration from Tshwane North College for FET and a Certificate in Computer and Information Science and Support Services from the University of Pretoria.

Maatjie detailed her approach to success.

“I am a believer who works very hard and also a fast learner.”

Users reacted enthusiastically to her post with many wishing her the world of success.

Carl Stewart reacted:

“Well done I hope all the best for you in the new year with your new position.”

Henry Mampe wrote:

“Ohh, wow... I God Almighty for your life, put your trust in Him and He shall take you to the next level. Yo o re tshepisitseng O wa tshepagala!”

Lillian Bunu reacted:

“Great company to work for... I would go back anytime!!! Congratulations!!!”

Evidence Muza said:

“Congrats, Advisor Priscilla Maatjie on the 2022 assignment at Old Mutual!”

Tshegofatso Kraalshoek said:

“Congratulations Priscilla and the best of Luck with your new role.”

Maatjie was overwhelmed by all the positive endorsements and commented:

“Thank you so much. I'm so delighted.”

