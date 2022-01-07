A local up-and-coming artist has a voice that some are sure is going to take her a long way in the entertainment world

A popular social media user who goes by the social media handle @kulanicool shared a clip of a beautiful songstress’ new track

People fell in love with the woman’s voice and the melody of her new track and flooded the comment section with praise

It is a true blessing to have a voice that can stop people dead in their tracks, and that is exactly what this stunning local artist does.

A social media user who goes by the social media handle @kulanicool shared a clip of an amazing singer. Image: Twitter / @kulanicool

Source: Twitter

Social media has become the place to promote one's work… big or small, everyone is doing it and it is working for them. Free advertising really is the best kind.

A social media user who goes by the social media handle @kulanicool took to Twitter to promote the artist's new single. They shared a teaser clip of the track and it is beautiful!

It's great to see people taking the time to share up-and-coming artists' work, helping get their names out there.

“This girl can sing, yoh, watch till the end.”

People react to the showstopper performance

Seeing the clip, many were left in awe of the beautiful artist’s voice. No one can deny that she can really belt it. While the singer is still trying to make her mark, people feel she is doing a good job and that, in time, she will iron out the crinkles that come with starting out.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@PlatinumNatique prefers the more chilled version:

“The slower version was way better.”

@yezwe is living for the beat:

“Love the melody!”

@Shawn_2k19 thinks she’s got talent:

