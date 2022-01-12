South African mermaid Candice Baker is taking the yoga industry by storm with her stunning mermaid tails and unique accessories

'Mermaid Storm' as she is known, is 48 years old and lives in Benoni where she floats in the air in hoops rather than in the ocean

Candice was inspired to take on the 'merjourney' in 2016 after watching a US yoga instructor host her classes whilst wearing a mermaid tail

Candice Storm Baker is South Africa's own Ariel. The 48-year-old Benoni native lives her extra life in stunning mermaid tails. Living in a landlocked province most likely makes things hard, but Candice doesn't swim in a traditional manner.

The mom-of-two floats in the air instead of the ocean. Known as 'Mermaid Storm', Candice revealed that she was inspired to take on this magical lifestyle after watching an American yoga instructor conducting a class clad in a mermaid tail while suspended on a swing.

Candice Baker is splish-splashing her way through the merworld and peeps are loving her. Image: @candice_storm_baker

Source: Instagram

That was back in 2016, where Candice shared that she was captivated and inspired to make a tail out of old clothes. She fell in love with the way she looked and the feeling she received from the mystical life of a mermaid.

According to YOU, the real-life mermaid shared that there's a whole community of whimsical lovers online. She met many of her 'merfriends' online and through yoga classes, she teaches. Mermaid Storm and her mates participate in get-togethers where they dress up and chill by the poolside and they sometimes go on excursions together.

A report by Benoni City Times revealed that Candice has been nominated for the Woman of Stature 2022 award. The award ceremony will be held in March in Johannesburg.

