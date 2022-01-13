Barbie has revealed that it will be paying homage to American civil rights activist and journalist Ida B. Wells in the form of her own doll

Mattel Inc shared that the Wells doll will be released in mid-January and their aim is to teach kids about the work she did

Wells is a well-known figure in the USA who fought long and hard for equality and against the vicious violence put on the African American community

Mattel will be releasing an Ida B. Wells inspired Barbie doll on 17 January. The company is sticking to its 'Inspiring Women' series by honouring the late American civil rights activist and journalist.

The Wells inspired toy doll will be featured in a floor-length black dress. The doll will hold a 'Memphis Free Speech' newspaper. This is the same publication Wells was co-owner and editor of where she wrote articles about inequality and racial segregation.

In 2020, 89 years after her passing, Wells was awarded the Pulitzer Prize thanks to her work in reporting on the crimes and vicious violence against the African American community.

Barbie is honouring the late revolutionary American journalist Ida B. Wells with her own doll. Image: Chicago History Museum and R. Gates/Hulton Archive

Source: Getty Images

According to Today, the Senior Vice President and Global Head of Barbie dolls at Mattel Inc Lisa McKnight revealed that the business is 'incredibly proud' to add Wells to their new line. The company hopes to teach kids more about the work Wells did to create equal living during her life.

A report by USA Today revealed that Wells was born into slavery in 1862. She fought hard to make a difference and was an international spokesperson for early civil rights movements in the USA. Speaking with the publication, Wells' great-granddaughter Michelle Duster shared her excitement about the figurine.

Duster revealed that her brother and herself worked with the toy company to create a historically authentic version of the doll. Barbie also used its official Instagram account to share the thrilling news:

Social media users welcome the new Ida B. Wells Barbie doll with open arms

@tiaredip said:

"Absolutely gorgeous!!"

@tventura77 wrote:

"She’s beautiful! Love the boots!!"

@angelasdiverseworld commented:

"This is amazing and she looks stunning."

@ma_rilyn6462 shared:

"In love with this doll, not only is she beautiful but her clothes and boots are amazing."

@marinathe90sbarbie responded with:

"Inspiring and beautiful! Thank you for highlighting the impact of this amazing woman!"

@enjoi3851 added:

"Awesome! Thanks for acknowledging our good sister Mrs Ida B .Wells."

Maya Angelou becomes the 1st black woman to be featured on United States quarter coin

In other news about honouring important figures, Briefly News previously reported that a poet has made history as far as the black race is concerned in the United States after being featured on the country's quarter coin.

Late Maya Angelou was depicted in the quarter with open and outstretched arms and had behind her a flying bird and rising sun. According to Al Jazeera, the 25-cent quarter coin which had the image of the late legend was circulated on Monday, 10 January, 2022.

Briefly News gathered that the coin is one of numerous others that would be released via a programme aimed at honouring prominent women in US history which was signed in 2021.

