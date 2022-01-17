A local recently took to social media to fill in her followers and others who cared for the news of her parents' enthralling love affair

The tweet happily shared that her father whistles to get his wife's (her mother's) attention only in a way they understand

The love-inspired post quickly became the hot topic as locals shared similar quirky romantic antics they, too, have seen

We all have a downright funny story about our folks and the events that set the wheels in motion toward their ultimate destiny – landing up as life partners or something approaching more than mere soulmates.

This was the case for one amused social media user, who took the time to head to Twitter to put her parents' incredible love on blast. The tweep, @uKhnysl, did not hold back as she shared the saucy details, leaving Mzansi pleasantly stunned.

The tweet read:

"My dad has this whistle he does to 'find my mom'. Like if he can't see her? He whistles that tune, and my mom yells, 'yes love', or goes to him. It's the whistle tune he used when they were young to get my mom out the house."

The hilarious post garnered attention far and wide as Mzansians joined the bandwagon, sharing similar stories of their parents and seeing their loved-up and, at times, indiscriminate antics playing out.

Continuing from the initial tweet, @uKhnysl, shared that her dad would "bheja" (tip) the woman who would later become his wife with Cadbury sweets.

"I can't believe she fell for that and decided that this is the love of her life," the tweep wrote.

The tweet attracted a resounding response to it as other users of the social networking and microblogging service detailed similar sweet instances. At the time of publishing, the post had garnered close to 33 000 likes, almost 6 000 retweets and hundreds of comments.

Saffas revel in the experience

Briefly News takes a look at all of the colourful reactions below.

@OtlotlengMolamu wrote:

"Same he also does it ko mallong, somehow she hears it, idk the background story thou but we all use it now."

@BiKeR626 said:

"My mom and dad have one too. He usually whistles her out when he is outside and needs an opinion on something he is doing in the garden or when he wants to ask her something."

@AndileCS added:

"My dad has a whistle he does for my entire family. Since we were kids he'd whistle and we'd know he was around or he needs something. It helped a lot when we were younger and I was swept up in a rowdy crowd at the beach and he whistled to help us find him."

