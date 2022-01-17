Flyfish Club is selling memberships through NFTs ahead of its launch in 2023, and sales are booming

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are getting all the buzz in the digital art world, and now they are moving into restaurants too.

Gary Vaynerchuk, the founder of restaurant reservation service Resy and an NFT advocate, plans to open the world’s “first NFT restaurant”, Flying Fish, in New York. The restaurant is set to launch in 2023.

According to Fortune magazine, the seafood-inspired restaurant will offer a cocktail lounge, a top-class 150-seat dining room, a boujee outdoor space at a location that's yet to be announced, and an exclusive 14-seat Japanese omakase room.

While the restaurant has not yet opened, memberships went on sale as of January 2022. There are two tiers of membership. The top tier is called Flyfish Omakase which costs 4.25 ether, roughly equating to around R21 000, and the lower tier is called Flyfish which costs 2.5 ether, or about R130,000.

David Rodolitz, CEO of VCR Group, the hospitality company managing the Flyfish Club project, claims it has already raised $14 million through the sale of nearly 1,500 tokens, reported Business Insider.

Although memberships can be bought only using Ethereum, food and bar tabs come in U.S. dollars, meaning the membership only covers access to the exclusive restaurant.

Rodolitz claims the membership is an asset that is already being used by members who want to build their crypto portfolio.

“By tokenizing it, membership becomes an asset—the person owns it. They could use it to enter the dining club, as was intended, but they could also lease it when they’re out of town, or even sell it,” Rodolitz said.

