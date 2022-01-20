Number plates seem to have more of a hold on society than people think with the most expensive plate setting the owner back a massive R218 million

A Dubai businessman explained the necessity of having numberplates with fewer numbers and letters as people with ownership of such are considered wealthy

The most expensive licence plate in the world is owned by the United Arab Emirates Prime Minister and Vice President

In February 2008, the most expensive car number plate in the world was purchased. With only the number "1" on the plate, it sold for AED52.2 million (around R218 million). Coming in second to that massive price tag is the "AA9" number plate, which sold for AED38 million (just over R158 million).

It seems a bit far-fetched for many social media users who would rather spend that money on other pricey items. Also in 2008, businessman Abu Sabah purchased the third most pricey licence plate with "D5" on it.

Emirati Saed Abdul Ghaffar al-Khouri reportedly purchased the most expensive number plate in 2008. Image: KARIM SAHIB/AF

Source: Getty Images

The plate, according to TimesLIVE, sold for a massive R137.7 million, which may confuse many as it was placed on his R12 million Rolls-Royce. That means his licence plate is over R125 million more expensive than the luxury vehicle it represents.

Metro reports that although one of the reasons for Sabah's number plate purchase is that 'D' is the fourth letter of the alphabet so it adds up to his lucky number 9, he was stopped from setting foot in an upper-class hotel due to his number plate - this despite him driving an expensive car.

Social media users are extremely shook at the exorbitant number plate prices

@2xWhisky shared:

"Nine million dollars for a number plate??? Obscene!"

@bonnaburns said:

"How much for a number plate???? Did he say £6m..."

@vocallyexcluded wrote:

"6 AND A HALF MILLION FOR A NUMBER PLATE. People with that much money and that little sense are why we’re all completely effed."

