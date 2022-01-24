A cash prize incentive run by First National Bank (FNB) has pushed the buttons of a number of South Africans

South Africans raised their concerns on social media after the final lucky draw winner was announced

FNB has paid out millions of rand each month since its launch in October of 2021 with its final winner receiving R3 million

First National Bank's (FNB) decision to run a Covid-19 vaccination campaign, whereby they pay lucky vaccinated FNB customers a substantial amount of money, has caused an uproar on social media.

The incentive began in October last year and focused on encouraging customers to get vaccinated. Vaccinated FNB users were given the chance to win cash prizes if they met certain criteria. The bank that paid out millions of rand each month has concluded with its final winner being fortunate enough to receive R3 million.

FNB has given out millions of rands to their clients who got the Covid-19 vaccine. Image: Dwayne Senior / Bloomberg and Stock Photo / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

News24 recently posted on Facebook highlighting the progress of the campaign. The Facebook post has received an influx of negative comments from Saffas who can't understand why such a large amount of money was spent in such an inefficient way.

The financial strain felt by the medical field was just some of the issues raised by Mzansians in the comments. A recent report by SundayWorld indicated that over 300 000 FNB customers anxiously waited for their name to be called since the start of the incentive.

A post shared on social media revealed how annoyed locals were by this incentive:

JJay Jezza said:

"Ja neh... Shows you how much bank charges and interest these banks make to just give away cash."

Faried Swartz shared:

"I am with FNB... Never heard of this competition."

Yolandé Van der Mescht-Senekal wrote:

"But they can't give a 100% home loan... I'm also jabbed."

Ryan Engelbrecht responded to the post with:

"Vaccination has become a marketing tool. It's embarrassing."

Michelle Grundlingh Pelser commented:

"Probably all family members of the CEO of FNB!!!"

Granny Ma Lehumo Legodi added:

"They can see my account is always on minus but they give the rich. Is that fair?"

FNB promises R3 million to vaccinated account holders through a random draw

Briefly News previously reported on FNB when they announced an effort to promote not only the health benefits of the Covid-19 vaccination but also the economic support that it could potentially offer.

The bank previously launched a lucky draw among their customers who had been vaccinated with an opportunity for FNB account holders to win over R3 million. Scheduled to run during October, November and December the lucky draw saw individuals chosen each month whereby they received R3 million for simply being an FNB customer.

