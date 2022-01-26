A lady has revealed some of the challenges she has been facing after giving birth to seven physically challenged children

She recounted that her children were all healthy at birth but they ended up with unexplained illnesses when they turned two months

The emotional mother also revealed that she, along with her kids face stigma in the community they live

A Ghanaian mother has been granted an interview on a YouTube channel called Oheneba Media where she opened up about her seven children who are physically challenged.

In the interview, she shared that all her children are born healthy but tend to develop an unknown ailment on the second month after birth.

According to her, doctors have not been able to diagnose the exact cause of the strange disease all her seven children are battling with.

The emotional mother revealed that, only three of her children are able to speak and express themselves although they suffer from the ailment.

She also shared that the children are never left unattended to and that at least herself or her husband stay behind to care for them if one of them needs to go out.

The mother of seven recounted that her children unfortunately face stigma from members in the society.

The woman shared more about her struggles with her physically challenged children.

According to her, she has been told by pastors that it is some members of their family who are harming them spiritually.

