This week has been full of inspirational news, a teacher ended a kid's lit dance and had Mzansi in hysterics. School children have recreated DJ Black Cofee's Konka and village residents repaired their road.

In addition, a kid has Mzansi laughing after he stopped his mom from answering his dad's phone and Tito Mboweni shared a snap of a lamb dish he prepared.

1. Teacher Interrupts Student’s Lit Dance Moves, SA Howling With Laughter: “Mevrou Is Having None of It”

A learner from Germiston High School danced their way into trouble. A 19-second clip posted to social media by popular Twitter user @kulanicool shows the student vibing while students crowd around in support.

This student had to stop dropping it like its hot when his teacher pulled him away from his fans. Image: @kulanicool

The dance was brought to a sudden halt when a teacher arrived and pulled him away using his bright yellow backpack. It seems there isn't time for kids to break it down with this teacher ensuring there was no fooling around on the school grounds.

The clip posted on Twitter was enough to get Saffa social media users feeling the vibes in the comments section. A few cyber citizens reminded us of their time in school while others couldn't help but laugh.

2. School Children Recreate Konka With DJ Black Coffee and the Man Himself Loves It

They might not be old enough to attend the club, but that doesn't mean they can’t recreate it. Going all-out, school children used their imaginations to recreate DJ Black Coffee’s set at Konka Soweto.

The lit music event left many raving about it on social media and these school children must have caught wind of it. Social media user @Humbu30 shared the sweet clip on social media, showing the amazing work these kids did. From fake lashes made from paper to a whole DJ deck, they missed no finer detail.

3. Residents Repair Road With Own Moola, Mzansi Praises Their Efforts

A group of residents took it upon themselves to repair a shoddy road in Mzansi and pics of their hard work have gone viral on Twitter. Entrepreneur Dr Daniel Marven took to Twitter to post before-and-after snaps of the work that community members did on the road.

The snaps show residents taking back their power and fixing their surroundings with their own resources.

4. Clip of a Child Stopping Their Mother From Answering Father’s Phone Leaves Mzansi in Stitches

The whole phone privacy thing is a hot debate in the relationship streets. Seeing a daughter have her father’s back when his phone rang has left many in stitches.

Social media user @Rathipa_Rampedi shared a clip of a baby girl protecting her father’s phone from her mother and was broken over it. If this man does have a side-chick, he has definitely proofed his daughter on the matter, making her his eagle eye around baby momma.

5. Tito Serves Up Another Zany Dish, Mzansi on the Fence About His Latest Culinary Masterpiece

The “grandpa” of Twitter is at it again and this time Tito Mboweni shared a snap of a lamb dish he prepared, and peeps were left undecided about its tastiness. Peeps cracked many jokes about his snap and one user dubbed Mboweni the “Minister of Water Affairs”.

Mboweni took to Twitter to post a pic of lamb being slow-cooked and captioned it:

“Wait before commenting. Boil the lamb, then introduce the spices, onions and GARLIC! Relax!! …”

