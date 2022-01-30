A local man has sparked one very interesting conversation online after showing off his very durable boots

The friendly fashionista decided to give out some advice about the clunky kicks, claiming they'd last at least 5 years

Mzansi took to the comments section and much to our surprise, confirmed his claim

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A local man has likely unlocked the shoes to last a generation- Well, at least that's according to his social media post. The fashionable man had some handy advice for all the peeps trying to stay stylish on a budget and gave social media users the plug for which kicks to buy.

A local man has sparked one very interesting conversation online after showing off his very durable boots. Images: @MosePhakedi/Twitter, @TauDavid23/Twitter, @Nthebe_Katlego/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, Twitter user @Nthebe_Katlego shared his post:

"Gents, hear me out...Be ore Jean e blue fela then you are set for straight 5 years," he captioned the post.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Social media users were definitely in agreement about the longevity of the bulky shoes despite their appearance. Peeps headed online to share similar good experiences of the shoes with one person claiming they've worn the shoes daily for the last 7+ years!

Check out some of the comments below:

@norma_maboko said:

"These shoes last more than 7years +"

@Simpaas said:

"Wear blue jeans and those boots ppl think you are an engineer.. Then udle abantwana..."

Man claims he found money in shoes he wore 24 years ago: “Why did it take you so long to clean under your bed?”

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a Mzansi man has caused some commotion on the Twitter streets after sharing a photo of a bank note he found in a school shoe he says he wore 24 years ago.

The post of a R20 note in a school shoe was shared on Wednesday, 26 January and has sparked a quiz from users in the comment’s section.

Their responses are quite hilarious. Many peeps have inquired about when the money may have landed in the shoe, how often he cleans under his bed and whether he has been sleeping on the same bed for 24 years.

It seems @Zulu_Guy_ may have landed himself in the hot seat here. He captioned the post:

“Yesterday I was cleaning my house and I found R20 inside the shoe under my bed, a shoe that I wore 24 years ago in primary school. Wow, 2022 is so good to me.”

Online users get inquisitive

Here are some funny comments and questions from online users on the tweet:

@StyleSALebogang asked:

“So you haven’t cleaned under the bed in 24 years? Also were notes like that 24 years ago?”

@Stuurman_MshenG reacted:

“Let's forget R20. Why did it take you 24 years to clean under your bed?”

Source: Briefly News