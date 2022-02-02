A young man shared a picture of his previous job where he held an advertising board for a well-known chain restaurant

Apla Jr, as he goes on Twitter, shared a snap of him on a working day and said that peeps used to laugh at him before getting used to seeing him on the daily

According to the company he worked for, Apla left the job a while ago but there seems to still e a good relationship with them and the young man

@BoetPrince (Apla Jr) on Twitter showed off his job on the TL and Mzansi is impressed with the young man. Apla used to hold a board for a popular restaurant chain in South Africa. He shared that his manager asked if he would be able to do the job as no one ever lasted more than three days.

According to Apla, people would get frustrated with the job and leave the board at the entrance of the mall before quitting. He shared that people used to laugh at him but they slowly got used to seeing him with his board.

Social media users tagged the company in the comments section asking that he gets a promotion or some sort of remuneration for his hard work; it turns out that Apla actually left the job a while ago.

This young man shared a post about the job he used to have where he held an advertisement board for a company. Image: @BoetPrince

Source: Twitter

His post gained over 16 000 likes and tons of responses:

Social media users wanted to boost the young man's career

@MatsobaneMapo said:

"Actually, you should be paid more as you still marketing on this app."

@PrettyBoyJunio3 reported:

"I’m big on hustling but this right here takes another level of emotional strength!"

@oyamaleqela shared:

"You are an asset to @HungryLionSA andifuni ukungatsho. If they don't promote you or give you an incentive because they are about to trend they don't deserve your talent."

Other netizens are simply proud of his hustle

@ReeHlungwani responded with:

"A job is a job as long as you get paid at the end of the day. Remember you're not doing it for people but for you and your family, it's ain't a beauty contest after all. So there's nothing to be ashamed of."

@DumisaneNeke tweeted:

"December last year, I went from opening store accounts for people to working as an editor at Netflorist and this happened in a space of 2 months, so let them talk. Wena keep on pushing you never know where this life is going to take you next."

@PuleTshabalal10 added:

"I like your hustle I can see u know what you want, remember u must start somewhere, never give up... I salute."

