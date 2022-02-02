South African artist TiMO ODV drove past a giant pothole that had almost swallowed a whole entire Jeep

Sharing footage of the situation on social media, TiMO ODV expressed his sorrow for the driver of the car

People had a good chuckle over the clip as the potholes in Mzansi are really just getting out of control

South African artist TiMO ODV was shattered when he drove past a car stuck in a pothole. He snatched a clip and posted it to his social media for everyone to enjoy.

TiMO ODV was broken after he passed a pothole that a car had been wrecked by. Image: Instagram / timoodv

Potholes in Mzansi are like an extreme sport. There are some that are so big that peeps have actually been able to turn them into communal pools.

TiMO ODV shared the clip to his Instagram page, commenting on the size of this hole. The clip shows a Jeep balancing as its one wheel got eaten by the pothole.

Mzansi reacts to the not-so-surprising giant pothole clip

While potholes are an everyday occurrence in Mzansi, people still love seeing the catastrophe that they cause. The situation is so out of control that people have just learnt to laugh about it. Peeps took to the comment section to name the pothole and to bid farewell to the car that almost got swallowed by it. Ah, there really is never a dull day in SA.

Take a look at some of the comments

@celestial_wolverine said:

“Not even a jeep could get out that shit ”

@ayanda_am_a_rula said:

“That pothole has been waiting for a victim. I avoid that road just because of it. ”

@elijah.naidoo said:

“@mausom19 I'd cry actual tears.”

@stacemarais said:

“@justinb.15 did we not just say yesterday that someone's car would be buggered if they went into that .”

@alexandra.marshall_4 said:

“My whole car would have been swallowed by that pothole ”

“The city of potholes”: Man stands waist deep in street pothole, SA seriously gatvol

In related pothole news, Briefly News previously reported that South Africans are in disbelief after catching glimpse of a massive pothole in Ermelo. A picture of one man standing waist-deep in the safety hazard really set Mzansi off.

Heading online, Twitter user @danielmarvin first shared the shocking picture.

Naturally, the pictures spoke for themselves. Social media users were really disappointed to see how ill-managed things had become in this community and many more communities across the country just like it.

