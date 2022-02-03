Mr Smeg has landed himself an awesome deal with Mercedes Benz Sandton and his people are hella proud

Taking to social media to share the news, Mr Smeg let his peeps know how excited he feels to have been given this opportunity

Mr Smeg’s people flooded the comment section with made love and support, congratulating him for levelling up

Mr Smeg has grown a large and loyal following who are always there to hype a brother up. Sharing his lit new deal, Mr Smeg was showered with love and support.

Mr Smeg feels blessed to have landed a deal with Mercedes Benz Sandton. Image: Twitter / @MichaelBucwa

Source: Twitter

Having made a name for himself for simply being who he is, Mr Smeg has grown a community of legit peeps. Taking to his Twitter page Mr Smeg announced that he’s been asked to be the face of Mercedes Benz Sandton. This is huge!

@MichaelBucwa said:

“I can’t believe that I am gonna be the Main Star kwi Advert ka Mercedes Benz Sandton.”

Mr Smeg’s people come through with the hype, they are proud

Hearing the news left many beaming for Me Smeg. While he drives a BMW, they are sure he will be changing that soon. Mr Smeg’s peeps hyped him up in the comment section, letting Mercedes Benz Sandton know that they made a sterling choice.

Take a look at some of the comments

@NduhMaster said:

“From now on you're Mr Benz no more Mr Smeg #CongratulationsMrSmeg”

@ApheleleJody said:

“Wow, Mncedi biggest congratulations ❤️❤️❤️Gqeberha is well represented.”

@GeminiMayande said:

“More soft life, congratulations, Mr Smeg.”

@MiiniiEnhlerh said:

@Nonksv said:

Source: Briefly News