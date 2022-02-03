A fast food chicken restaurant chain announced that it has appointed its first poultry farmer to supply all stores with chicken products

The new Moja Chicken supplier is a black female poultry farmer and the partnership deal will empower both businesses

The positive post has brought hope on the Twitter timelines and inspired many aspirant South Africans

Saffas were elated to learn about a black female poultry farmer who was blessed with a business opportunity to supply her produce to a well-known fast food restaurant chain, Moja Chicken.

A female farmer was blessed with a business opportunity to supply her produce to a well-known fast food restaurant chain. Image: @TloksLepara_ / Twitter and Image: Md Manik/Getty Images

Source: Twitter

The uplifting good news was shared on a Twitter post recently revealing that the woman was the first poultry farmer to supply all stores with chicken products. The post was posted by online user @TloksLepara_ who captioned it:

“We thrilled to announce that Moja Chicken have appointed its first poultry farmer to supply all stores with chicken products. Congratulations our dear sister and we are happy that it is a deal that makes both parties happy. We happy that it happened to be black female farmer.”

The post has inspired many online users and ignited hope in the fellow black child.

Peeps did not hold back their positive comments on the tweet:

@Mthura_Khosi reacted:

“Thanks for creating jobs for black child.”

@SamelaTyelbooi said:

“This is so great!”

@RadebeSambulo wrote:

“Great news. Blessings upon you.”

@Frank_Shameless commented:

“Congrats to her, for me the operating costs would have made it impossible to get any profit out of it, however I'm happy the sister managed to strike a deal with you. That's huge for her business.”

@dfv65 replied:

“This is how transformation should happen! Well done and best wishes to all parties!”

@_Sphile reacted:

“Love to see it.”

Rural boy inspires Mzansi with thriving farm business

In more successful farmers, Briefly News previously reported on a young man left many peeps inspired after he shared the amazing progress and development of his farming business.

Terry Maphosa (@terrymap1) shared a tweet which featured two photos showing how his farm went from being a vacant piece of land to one rich with lush vegetation. He captioned the post:

“I look back into last year. I’m that “trying rural boy”.”

The 29-year-old from Mhondoro Ngezi in Zimbabwe spoke to Briefly News on his thriving business and love for agriculture.

For Terry farming is a profession of hope which he got into full time in 2017. He specialises in poultry, market gardening and crop farming.

“I have love and deep passion for farming. Farming has no season so it means I get money all year round. I am my own boss so it gives me so much joy working at my own pace and enjoying my growth,” he said.

Source: Briefly News