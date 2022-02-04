A picture of a stunning little girl who looks just like Rihanna has left many asking the international celeb questions

Social media user @lerato_mol shared the picture to Twitter, claiming Rihanna might have family in Mzansi

People could not believe how much this little angel looks like Rihanna and took to the comment section to discuss

Doppelgangers are coming in hot! This little Rihanna look-alike has left many with their jaws on the floor as the resemblance is next level.

Social media user @lerato_mol wowed people with a picture of a girl who looks just like Rihanna. Image: Getty Images

People love to see pictures of just the average person who looks exactly like a world-famous celebrity.

Social media user @lerato_mol shared a picture of a young South African girl who could literally be Rihanna’s double.

“Rihanna doesn't even know that she always had a daughter in SA.”

The people of South Africa respond to the uncanny resemblance to Rihanna

Seeing just how much this little angel looks like Riri, peeps were taken aback and wondering if the good sis has family in SA, lol.

The comment section flooded with many tagging Rihanna, asking her if she knows this little girl. Peeps are certain they have to be related.

Take a look at some of the comments

@_MishyMishie said:

“She looks just like her.”

@Matema_ said:

“This girl is gorgeous.”

@MINCILI2 said:

“Imagine if everyone mentioned @rihanna until she saw this it’d be pretty cool.”

@Dmeseeinglink said:

@Realxahumba said:

