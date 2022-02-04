A homeless Ghanaian man in Italy, who sleeps under a highway bridge, is appealing for help to return to Ghana

Wofa Thomas said the Embassy of Ghana in Rome asked him to provide documentation of his citizenship before he could be sent to Ghana

The beleaguered man opened up about his plight and need for help in a discussion with blogger Kwaku Manakan

An Italy-based Ghanaian man, only identified as Wofa Thomas with partial visual impairment, has recounted his heartwrenching plight with homelessness.

Wofa Thomas, who has allegedly been denied citizenship by the Embassy of Ghana in Rome, has been left to the mercy of the cold in the European country.

He arrived in Italy's capital following assurances from someone promising to help him secure his documents back home to Ghana. Thomas has, however, been left stranded since he arrived in Rome.

Proving his citizenship

Wofa Thomas told blogger Kwaku Manakan that when he visited the Embassy of Ghana in Rome, he was asked to present documents proving his nationality before the Embassy can return him to Ghana.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the homeless Ghanaian man takes Kwaku Manakan to a highway bridge, indicating that it is where he sleeps.

Watch the video below:

Scores of people have reacted to his video after it emerged on social media. YEN.com.gh selected some of the reactions below:

Paul K Ashes asked:

''Where is the Ghana ambassador to Italy? Ghanaians abroad who want to return to the country must not suffer whilst the ambassador is there because they were sent there to serve the Ghanaian community abroad.''

Francisca Opoku said:

''I knew this will happen in Italy before I left and I was advising my people not to joke about Italy life because the Italian's are not ready to help us with documents so if you have documents do everything to leave that country.''

Alexander Kwessie noted:

''These guys get the chance to travel to Europe during Rawlings time but now see them, they are those who have made overseas difficult for Blacks, they went they and depending on the government you see, especially the Akans.''

Shaibu Dabre said:

''Just by word of mouth, it will be very difficult for the Embassy to help. He needs to prove he's Ghanaian.''

