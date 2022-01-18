Airbnb is giving South African citizens the opportunity to live in Italy for an entire year, free of charge

The successful candidate is allowed to bring an additional adult and two children to come and live with them in a refurbished house

Airbnb will pay for flights and transfer costs with the requirement that the successful applicant hosts international guests for nine months

South Africans citizens along with a few other countries are being invited to send their applications to live in a renovated house in Sambucca in Italy for an entire, for free.

However, the process requires people to book at least one room in the house which they have to pay for, but that money will be refunded.

Airbnb has an opportunity for people to live in a renovated home for free for an entire year. Images: Riccardo Lombardo

Source: Getty Images

According to BusinessInsider, the company has a preference for a family to rent the entire house. The house itself only costs one Euro which translates to R17,55.

The free lodging is one of Sambuca's "€1" houses, which are sold for a small fee on the condition that they are refurbished as part of a strategy to attract people to areas that have been depopulated by urbanisation.

According to the Airbnb website, the company is looking for people who are adventurous and have the flexibility to work from anywhere in the world. Ideal candidates for this opportunity need to be 18 years of age and above.

Candidates need to also be available to move into the house on 30 June, 2022 and should speak English. Applications can be made on the website.

Should you be chosen, Airbnb says you are allowed to bring another adult and two children. The company will pay for all travel costs including flights and transfer duties. Successful candidates will also be required to host guests from around the world for nine months.

