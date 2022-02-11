It took this amazing woman 10 years to get to where she is today and her story has left many people feeling inspired

Social media user @dr.lehlol is a medical doctor and she couldn’t be more proud of the fact that she never gave up

Seeing the beautiful post, people flocked to the comment section to congratulate her on the amazing achievement

Becoming a medical doctor was her dream and she is now living it! An inspiring woman shared her story on social media, reminding people that times get tough but you just have to keep on going.

Social media user @dr.lehlol is a whole qualified HPCSA medical doctor and hella proud. Image: Instagram / @dr.lehlol

Source: Instagram

The road to becoming a medical doctor is not for the fainthearted. Years of studying turn into years of fieldwork, which finally results in the big moment.

Social media user @dr.lehlol is “a whole qualified HPCSA medical doctor” and she could not be more proud of herself for making it happen. Taking to Instagram with a heart-warming and inspiring reel, Dr Lehlol shared some pictures and clips from her 10-year journey.

“It took me 10 years for me to be where I am today… a whole lot of hard work, perseverance and dedication. I am still amazed at the fact that I am a whole qualified HPCSA medical doctor. All praises and Glory goes unto you, Lord. #godisamazing #hardwork #perseverance #womeninmedicine”

Mzansi peeps left in awe of this woman’s dedication

Choosing to devote your life to helping others is a big decision. People flocked to the comment section to commend this amazing woman on her achievements and to thank her for her service.

@thandomabizela said:

“Congratulations, beautiful ♥️ Thinking that it’s about to take me 8 years to get there is but we will push.”

@thobekashezi said:

“I don't know you boo but I'm also proud of you❤️”

@candi_rainbow said:

“I love this so much, girl, you’re a legend! So proud of you ☀️ Onward, upward. Keep smiling ☺️”

@sir_marvin972 said:

“This is motivational and inspirational. Keep it up!”

@thobilenechi said:

“Wow!❤️This is amazing , sometimes the road might be long but as long as you make it to the destination, this is inspiring!”

