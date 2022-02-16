A stunning African woman decided it was time to go back to university and get her Master's degree at the fresh age of 35

LinkedIn user Pearl Sthabile Ndlovu shared the news with great pride, using herself as an example to remind people that it is never too late

Fellow academics flooded the comment section commending Pearl on her dedication and sharing their stories

Age is but a number and so many gorgeous abbes are proving that. One African honey has decided to get her Master's at the age of 35 and feels it is a perfect time. Each and every life path is different and that is why we cannot, and should not, benchmark or progress against another’s.

LinkedIn user Pearl Sthabile Ndlovu took to her timeline to let the world know that this boss babe is getting her Master's. Yes, honey!

Knowing the judgement some have felt when returning to university, or even just starting, at an ‘older age’, Pearl wanted to make it clear that there is no time limit on getting an education.

“I am 35 years... I have gone back to school for my Master's. I did not fall behind nor am I late. The timing is divinely perfect ”

LinkedIn user Pearl Sthabile Ndlovu is ready to go back to uni and get her Master's degree. Image: LinkedIn / Pearl Sthabile Ndlovu

From a look at her profile, Pearl is living in Botswana and working as a Channel Accounts Manager at Botswana Telecommunications Corporation (BTC).

LinkedIn users shower Pearl with praise, agreeing that age is but a number

Bhekisizwe Mthethwa Pr. Eng said:

“But no one pressured you to mention your age. You could have just gone back and did your Master's without mentioning your age... unless it perturbs you? I am completing my PhD at 38... never mentioned my age before because it does not matter.”

Charlotte King, MS Sustainability said:

“Oh the folly of youth, lol. Your achievement is your very own journey to greatness - we see you, we need you, you're inspiring!!! I went to GATECH at 64 full-time with brilliant young people like you. It was brutal, I'm not gonna lie, but the sense of accomplishment - I became a peer-reviewed co-author, I worked with a Nobel Laureate, and I made my STEM husband so proud. We are overly focused on age in our culture. I have a Master's but my real job is to apply it to climate change because the earth doesn't care about my age. Let's do this.”

Yuyo Emma Margaret S Nachali-Kambikambi said:

“I was 46 when I completed my Master's and graduated at 47 and it still is up to this day my proudest moment... So you go girl...”

Elvis R-Msc Acc Fin-MBA. Said:

“A pearl is never late, timeless.”

