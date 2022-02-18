A TikTok video posted by a social media user named Elle Brooks, from Australia, allegedly went too far and had some consequences

Brooks and her friend decided to record a video in a Woolworths store as they used products as video 'props'

The pair were kicked out of the supermarket for their behaviour after they threw boxes of cereal through aisles

Social media user Elle Brooks and her friend caused quite a scene both online and at a Woolworths store in Australia. The pair seemingly went too far while filming a TikTok video which led to them being kicked out of the supermarket.

Brooks and her friend decided to record a TikTok video in the bread aisle while dressed in workout attire. The video took a turn when the duo started stomping on boxes filled with produce as a way to liven up their video.

The two women were also caught throwing a cereal box over their shoulders and into another aisle.

Two women were kicked out of an Australian Woolworths after they used products as props for a TikTok video. Image: Helen Orr

Source: Getty Images

While it is unknown whether or not the cereal box landed on an innocent shopper, the ordeal was enough to get the pair kicked out of the store. Brooks and her friend slipped into public scrutiny as online users soon made their distaste for their unwarranted behaviour known.

Reports by Daily Mail revealed that the clip which confirmed in the caption that the pair were booted from the store, has been deleted from TikTok. According to ECR News, Woolworths has not released a statement on the incident as of yet.

