Gordon Bandile Ramaphosa shared a clip on Facebook displaying a group of men living their best lives without a lady in sight

The hilarious clip has one man in a blue buttoned shirt pretending to be an animal as his friend throws a hooped rope over him

Their jovial behaviour is absolutely amazing and social media users lived for the creativity and pure bliss

A video of a group of men living their extra lives has gone viral on social media. Gordon Bandile Ramaphosa shared the 23-second clip on Facebook and people just can't get enough of their childish behaviour.

A man wearing a blue buttoned shirt pretended to be some kind of animal while his friend had a rope. The friend cowboy threw the rope at him as if he caught a fish and pulled it tight before the man in the buttoned shirt dropped to the ground.

Their fun relationship truly made for an enjoyable video filled with laughter. The person behind the camera had the most contagious laugh that will most like bring tears of utter joy to the eyes of many.

Watch the video below:

South Africans loved their energy

Elsie Rangoato said:

"I elect the laughing oom as the president of the RSA... It's gonna be nice in Mzansi."

Lediretse Ebineng commented:

"It's the laughter for me."

Khuse Marumo wrote:

"But this is fun hle."

Elroy Zietsman responded with:

"I love IT... Create your own happiness."

MoJay Thobane added:

"Men are simple creatures."

Video of men having the time of their lives exposes how happy they are when women aren’t around

In more news about men living their best lives, Briefly News reported that a social media user with the handle @CynthiaRacity gave Mzansi peeps a good laugh when she shared a video of how men enjoy their time together when women are not around.

In the short 30-second clip, three men can be seen dancing in sync to music on the side of the road while enjoying a drink together. It seems like quite the vibe! The post had the following caption above it:

“Men are happy when the other gender is not around.”

Online users reacted with laughs and banter at the tweet:

@morris_sibusiso reacted:

“Niyahlupha (you are bothersome) sweetheart.”

@austinseun commented:

“Not all the time though. I’m always more happier when I see you online.”

