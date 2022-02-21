Twitter users had a field day when stunning picture of a man dressed in yellow surfaced with some making hilarious comparisons

The man's facial expression added to the mystery as it did not match that of one attending a wedding nor his outfit

The man's attention to detail in his outfit did not go unnoticed by Twitter users as he left no item of clothing unmatched

On Sunday, 20th February 2022, South African Twitter users ended their weekend on a festive note when a post of a man in yellow grabbed not only their attention but their imagination too.

The picture, posted by @danielmarven was captioned, "It's my uncle's wedding today, how does he look?" which further fed into its comic nature. It shows a man who is seemingly at a celebratory function, dressed head to toe in yellow.

A guy dressed in head to toe yellow attending a wedding has peeps in stitches.

Source: Twitter

Man in yellow inspires SA's creative side

Judging from the post's caption, we are led to the fact that the man clad in yellow is attending his own wedding, though most Twitter users likened him with other characters which made the post more hilarious.

While some Twitter users were more creative in their comparisons sighting that he looked like Big Bird from Sesame Street as well as Ace Ventura from a movie of the same name, others remained generic with their comparisons sighting a likening to local retailers.

Twitter comparisons of man in yellow

Source: Twitter

One Twitter user, @Voys_ZA said:

"He looks MTNish with a bit of Kaizer Chiefs."

Going completely cryptic in his comparison, @SokoyiP who used the service provider's slogan said:

"He looks everywhere you go."

Had it not been for the caption on the image, one not have guessed that the man was at his own wedding. His sombre expression is the complete opposite of his outfit and occasion. A fact that spurred more ridicule from Twitter users.

Twitter user @PennyRato described the man in yellow as:

"Yellow mellow."

While @Ntobeko_Njomane said in her tweet:

"I'm actually thinking of pollen."

Man Invited to His Own Wedding

