Meat Meet in Diepkloof Zone 3 is a shisa nyama joint in Soweto who was recently named the 2021 Mzansi’s Best Shisa Nyama

The vibey place was started by Homi Nyakale who passed the business onto her children who have done the most to uphold their mother’s standard

Winning the award has given the family great honour and put the shisa nyama joint on the map in a way it deserves

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Meat Meet in Diepkloof Zone 3 is a shisa nyama joint in Soweto that was started by a woman named Homi Nyakale and is now run by her children.

A Soweto shisa nyama business has been named the 2021 Mzansi’s Best Shisa Nyama. Image: Facebook / Meat Meet, DK Zone 3

Source: Facebook

Taking over the family business was not easy as Homi left big shoes for her children to fill. Recently, the shisa nyama joint was named the 2021 Mzansi’s Best Shisa Nyama which filled the family with pride.

Sowetan LIVE reported that Meet Meat’s was crowned winner out of a pool of 10 lit shisa nyama places and won based on the vote of the public.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Speaking to the publication, Meat Meet owner Chino Nyakale expressed the families gratitude and what it means to them in terms of upholding the high standard their mother kept.

“We are so happy and excited to be the first Hinds Spices Chesa Champion. We love the quality of the spices and what they have done for us here in Soweto. My mother, Homi Nyakale, started the business, and my sister Khothatso Mokhele and I try very hard to continue her legacy.”

Brand manager for Hinds Spices Shevani Singh explained how this competition was made in order to highlight some of the untapped foodie talent in Mzansi and to give them a platform to shine. There are so many proudly SA joints out there that deserve to be known and enjoyed by all, just like Meet Meat.

“The aim of the campaign was to discover Mzansi’s best shisha nyama and give them an opportunity to showcase their flavours in partnership with Hinds Spices and claim the title of Hinds Spices Chesa Champion.

“As a brand we always aim to give our valuable consumers something extra to be excited about, while adding flavour to their lives, therefore this campaign was perfectly aligned to us giving our consumers and the community where they live more."

Sushi shisa nyama has Mzansi rolling over with laughter: “just get meat next time”

In related news, Briefly News reported that If there is one thing Mzansi peeps love, it’s a good shisa nyama (braai meat). However, one social media user shared one of a different kind.

Taking to Twitter user @_Bongani_Eddie shared a post about his friend who went to a shisa nyama spot that had sushi on offer and it was interesting to say the least.

He captioned the post: “This other tshisanyama (coastal area) advertised that they’ll be serving sushi. My friend went and I’ve been crying tears for 40 minutes now. Nantsi sushi yakhe. (here is his sushi)”

Source: Briefly News