Controversial Malawian pastor, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri of ECG church, has an interesting and funny take on racism

The clergyman says as long as people are still giving preference to things that are white, racism will continue

Many people who reacted to his video on Instagram found his submission comedic while some partly agreed with him

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The founder and head pastor of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, has made a controversial submission on racism.

The cleric is of the strong belief that racism will not end easily. He says if people keep washing white clothes first before the rest, the scourge will not go away.

Many people laughed when he mentioned the word "blacklisted". Photo source: @shepherdbushiri

Source: Instagram

Why black tyres?

Pastor Bushiri also funnily hung his reason on black tyres for white cars in the automobile industry. He went on:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"Racism will never end if we still use white for the wedding and black for the funeral."

Bushiri also questioned the use of the word "blacklisted" to ostracise a person instead of "whitelisted." As he said all this, both his white and black members laughed.

Watch the video here.

Below are some of the reactions:

What about light and darkness?

tutyshoe said:

"In-depth observation: your mind will just be telling you perhaps made this conscious efforts in making everything not so good- Black-"

cee_john777 said:

"Why am I hearing 'lasisi will never end'."

bianca.amarachi said:

"Even the Bible says that darkness and light has nothing in common let’s start from there."

sobnutrition said:

"It’s the blacklisted part for me, they need to change it o."

womenaryse said:

"Hahahahaha! Nice one oo. The blacks will always be separated from the white."

kingfrodo___ said:

"Extortion and manipulation will never end when people like you lie to your gullible followers in order to acquire wealth."

i_am_a_lot said:

"I totally disagree with this analogy, what are we expecting? Tyre should be made white? While washing u put black and white together and face the risk of staining it permanently?"

Little girl wants to end racism

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a nine-year-old girl identified as Emi Kim was on a mission to end racism by placing more diverse books that feature people of colour in libraries.

Emi and her family came up with the book idea and the little girl believes that people will get to understand one another better.

Sharing Emi's story, @gmabrightly, wrote:

"9-year-old Emi Kim wants to help stop racism so she and her family came up with the idea of bringing more diverse books that feature people of color into school libraries, something Emi said she believes will help people understand one another."

Source: Briefly News