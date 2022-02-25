A tweet that contained a response to a job offer from a livid guy who turned down the offer left South Africans in stitches

He complained about the company's failure to stick to the interview time and the low figure they offered him as a salary

Twitter agreed with the guy's reasons for having turned down the job offer and stated that recruitment companies needed to respect job-seeking candidates

A search is on for a guy who had the most hilarious response to a job offer that he shaded. His main reasons were that the company was late and the low salary on offer.

The letter posted on Twitter was a reply to the guy from the company that he interviewed with. It stated the job seeker's responses to the company which resulted in them not giving him the job.

South Africans were in stitches over a jobseeker's hilarious response to a company as he turned down the job offer. Image: Getty Images

Not only was he livid with the company because they were late, the annoyed job seeker further advised that they should have stated the salary offer on the job description. Tweeps agreed with the guy on this as they felt that it would have saved time.

Painting a scenario to further drive the point home, @RealLucky_M said:

Looking at the matter from a recruiter's point of view, @CamilleKatekane advised that:

"The recruiters were late, personally I would have hired this guy; time management, an overall focused. They just want a yes mam, no mam candidate."

Floored by the guy's response to the salary offer, @Mabuyi_Afije tweeted:

