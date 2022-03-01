A TikTok user shared a sad clip of herself explaining the living conditions her sister and kids are facing in Ukraine

Jane Bespala's video painted a picture of the tragic living conditions Ukrainians are faced with after the country was attacked by Russia

She shared an image of her sister's son, who has a condition that is making it hard for him to understand the situation and remain calm

@janebespala (Jane) on TikTok shared an emotional video about her sister, who lives in Ukraine. Jane shared that she recently spoke to her sister, who is living at her work premises as they have a basement for safety.

Jane's sister has two children with her. Her son has a condition that makes it difficult for him to remain calm in such a scary situation. The TikToker shared an image of the living situation her sister and her kids are in.

The young woman's comment section under the heartwrenching clip quickly filled up with Romanians and Hungarians offering up their homes to Ukrainian families who are in need of a safe space.

This woman took to social media to raise awareness of the situation in Ukraine following Russia's attack. Image: @janebespala / TikTok

Watch Jane's video below:

Social media users try to lend a helping hand to Ukrainians in need

@GergelyToth said:

"We are expecting 600 000 people to escape to Hungary if they are able to. I can house three families."

@a22hoje wrote:

"I'm a single mom of 2, from Lithuania. I have a huge house, and I'm ready to support at least 2 families; if they choose come to our land."

@AmindaNomade shared:

"Romanians are prepared, we have about 150 000 volunteers, we have endless supplies at border crossings and even transports from Kyiv. Send them to us."

These cyber citizens sent love and blessings to Ukraine

@TraceyGould wrote in response to the clip:

"Sending prayers. The United Kingdom supports you."

@Josh.Jacobs commented:

"Sending all my love and prayers from South Africa."

@Katia added:

"My heart is with you and your family. Praying for peace."

Russia-Ukraine conflict: How continued tensions can impact South Africa's economy negatively in future

In more news about the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Briefly News earlier reported that on Thursday morning, 24 February, Russian President Vladimir Putin realised the fears of many world leaders and Ukrainian citizens by announcing that Russian soldiers would be invading Ukraine.

The Russian president also warned other world leaders that should they try to intervene in his efforts, they could face severe consequences. Putin's decision comes after months of speculation that Russia was making preparations to invade Ukraine by establishing military training posts near Ukrainian borders.

While the Russia-Ukraine conflict might seem far removed from South Africa it is important to note that tensions between the two countries could have an economic impact on the country. The impact started relatively fast and within a day of the invasion, the price of Brent crude oil started trading at $100 per barrel.

