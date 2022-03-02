A lady took to Twitter to share the response that she gave a cab driver who seemed to be making advances at her

When he asked if she has a man, her hilarious response to admitting that she was a man left tweeps in stitches

Her ordeal inspired others to share their experiences with cab drivers leading some to dispel the cab company's quality

Peeps on Twitter howled at a woman's humorous response to a taxi driver who pried into her personal life.

She recounted the inappropriate advance by saying:

"Bolt driver adked me "Do you have a man?" I said "I am a man!"

Further revealing that her response worked towards shutting him down.

A lady shared her experience on Twitter of how she shut down the cab driver who asked if she had a man and Tweeps were in stitches. Images: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Twitter peeps were clearly impressed with the lady's quick-thinking response. Some also shared their unsavoury ordeals while others applauded her for her smarts.

Floored by the response, @Elsie1206 said:

Highlighting the safety aspect, @Snwapz1 said:

@Castro_Gp23 hilariously said:

Voicing out caution, @sk_bliss said:

"I hope ladies are taking notes."

Defiant taxi driver refuses to pull over for cops, student hilariously makes a break for it

Mzansi and their checkered relationship with cab drivers was further revealed when Brief News reported that popular Twitter user Daniel Marven shared a 30-second clip of a taxi being pulled over. The perspective was from those inside the vehicle who seemed to have been yelling at the driver to listen to the police officers.

The clip starts with the cops, siren blaring, signalling the driver of the public transport vehicle to pull over. The driver starts speeding up and the police vehicle speeds to the other side of the taxi in order to block him.

A small crash sound is heard and during the entire ordeal, the name 'Gaddafi' is being screamed out by the passengers. A child dressed in his school uniform seemed to be on the edge of his seat and as soon as the taxi came to a standstill, he hopped up with his bag and made his way to the exit.

