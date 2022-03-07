A video posted on TikTok of a senior lady busting some serious hip hop moves trended online as peeps were pleasantly in disbelief

The second long video shows the elderly lady being cheered on by younger dancers who was hypnotized by the dancer's prowess

Peeps who watched the video were just as hypnotised by the older "G" as the young dancers were and quickly caused the video to go viral

An elderly lady named Kim who is also a "positive ageing" activist took to TikTok to show off her hip hop dance skills.

In sheer disbelief at seeing a gogo bust, some popular moves riled up the younger dancers that were featured in the video as they cheered Kim on. her video was liked over seventy thousand times and shared one thousand times, causing it to go viral.

Peeps could not get enough of an elderly woman busting popular hip hop moves in a viral video that left many in awe. Image: Getty Images

Peeps on TikTok who were amazed by the old dancer's skills flooded her post with adoration. Many vowed that Kim was the real definition of age-ain't-nothing-but-a-number while others admitted to wanting to age like her.

Inspired by Kim, Aquastellar said:

"This is the video of my whole week! Perfection!!"

Injecting some support to Kim's dance rendition, Michelle exclaimed:

"Yes girl, show them how it's done ."

Echoing the above sentiments, Natalie said:

"I adore watching older adults living with so much exuberance. It helps to see what is possible."

Showing her support for Kim, Gina said:

" Oh my goodness!! Keep being amazing!!!"

Team gogo: Mzansi amused by 100-year-old ouma playing video games

More and more videos are surfacing online of the older generation defying time and age by indulging in activities that are considered as something that the youth would participate in.

According to Briefly News, Bhut Fezile took to Facebook to show his ouma playing video games, and Mzansi loved it. She is pictured sitting in from of the TV with Fifa 21 on the screen, controller in hand.

This is the second time he had posted his gogo gaming, back in August he celebrated his 100-year-old ouma's young heart playing Fifa 20.

