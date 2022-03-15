A local mom took to social media to share a photo of how she found her daughter wearing her shoes after school

The image shows the baby girl’s feet with her cute pink shoes, each worn on the opposite foot

The mom said the child will just have to banana herself home as she was far too tired to fix them as she too had a tough Monday

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A Mzansi mom had cyber citizens in stitches after sharing an image of her toddler's shoes worn the wrong way around after a long day.

A mom shared a funny photo of her toddler wearing 'banana shoes'. Image: Stock Image/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Taking to Twitter @Mpumiln shared the image of her baby girl’s feet with her cute shoes, each worn on the opposite foot after picking her up from daycare. She captioned the tweet:

“She will banana herself home shame Monday was also tough on me…”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

It seems mom was too drained to do anything about it and her followers could sympathise with her. Many responded with laughs and banter, while other parents shared that they had done the same with their little ones. Check out their comments on the funny Twitter post:

@Sefenya_Hemi said:

“It’s been one heck of a weekend for her. Ngapha she still needs to recover yonke iWeekend”

@KelseyLic reacted:

“Oh man it's fun and games with your little one hey you need a drink babes.”

@Sipho_Gumede32 commented:

“Kanti imali niythathaphi nina nodwa? Lemoto kyabonakala nje ukuthi iyabiza.”

@Camberry_cam replied:

“Just let the girl banana herself home in peace, it's been a rough day.”

@MO_Shiz wrote:

“Today everything felt bananas, so we feel her.”

@PRECIOUSELLEN2 responded:

“Kkkk these are cute shame... I still remember when my nephew was this age, you be like nana uqgoki banana athi hayi liorange.”

@SmileyNdadamala said:

“Ah! And you think she'll be bothered? She will get out of the car and walk like nothing is wrong.”

Ami Faku's video wearing shoes the wrong way around trends

In a separate story, Briefly News reported on a video of Ami Faku wearing her sneakers the wrong way while performing at a gig is trending on social media.

The clip has been widely circulated on social media since the gig. Peeps were surprised that at her age, Ami still wears her shoes the wrong way.

They took to Twitter to speculate on what was going on in the singer's mind at the time, while some tweeps laughed out loud at the clip. Other peeps accused Ami Faku of purposefully wearing her shoes the wrong way around because she wanted to trend on social media.

Source: Briefly News