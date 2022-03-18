An inspiring Mzansi woman shared how she managed to get six qualifications before turning the big three-O

Zempilo Gumede is a lecturer and a Research Coordinator at DUT who was raised by her single mother and grandmother

Sharing her story, Zempilo urged people to go for their goals and to remember that they are capable of anything if they believe in themselves

Zempilo Gumede is an exceptional woman who did not let her struggles stop her from achieving greatness. Managing to get six qualifications before turning 30 is a huge wow!

Zempilo Gumede is a lecturer and research coordinator at DUT who wants everyone to know anything is possible. Image: Supplied

Briefly News had the opportunity of speaking to Zempilo and finding out how she managed to get all these qualifications as we all know studies are not only time consuming and require a lot of dedication, but they are costly too.

Zempilo was raised by a single parent, her mother, who is a nurse. Her grandmother also helped raise her and was an exceptionally strong woman too. Having these two women as role models allowed Zempilo to know she is capable of anything that she sets her mind to.

When the inspiring young woman completed matric, she was unable to find a university to attend. This hit her hard as she had big dreams; however, she never gave up.

“I am coming from a rural area where you just go to school for the sake of doing it not because you have big dreams. I took a gap year after Grade 12 not because I wanted to, I couldn’t find school. I was devastated, hopeless but I told myself that once I become accepted in any institution only the sky will be the limit.”

After a gap year and much soul-searching, Zempilo found a university to attend and started her academic journey. While her family was not poor, Zempilo says they were not wealthy either. She applied for grants from NSFAS and NRF to fund her studies and was lucky enough to receive the funding.

Working as a lecturer and a Research Coordinator at DUT, Zempilo is now helping others get qualifications and motivating them to reach for the stars just like she did and is still doing.

Zempilo has the following qualifications; National Diploma in Language Practice - TUT, B Tech in Language Practice - TUT, Masters in Language Practice - TUT, PGCE (Senior and FET- UNISA), PhD in African Languages and Culture - UNIZULU and lastly Advanced Diploma in Management Science DUT.

All Zempilo wants for every woman out there, is for them to know they are capable. Sharing some motivational advice, Zempilo said:

“Today you may be doubting your capabilities because of your background, or you have loose hope because you were not accepted in higher institutions, just know that it is only a matter of time, things will come together and your blessing will be multiplied.”

