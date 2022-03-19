One woman who decided to put her brave face on is the toast of social media users for her decision to choose herself over a toxic marriage

@Ania1mani posted screenshots of a conversation between herself and her soon to be ex-spouse, highlighting their marital difficulties

Vocal netizens jumped in on the conversation, with some praising the woman for her resolve while others, too, lamented her decision

A woman who is not afraid to put her conviction on full display is inspiring others online after she announced starting divorce proceedings to rid herself of a toxic marriage.

Taking to Twitter, @Ania1mani shared a screenshot of a conversation between herself and her soon-to-be ex-husband. She added a strong and assured caption to highlight her contentment for taking the bold step.

A woman who is divorcing her husband has sparked a heated debate online. Image: @Ania1mani

Source: Twitter

"I filed for divorce this morning, and I haven't been this happy in a VERY long time. I'm choosing me all 2022. But congrats to my husband – back to the streets where he wanted to be so bad," the caption read.

Some Saffas were impressed with the woman's resolve and wasted little time heading to her mentions to sing her praises aloud.

Expectedly, other women on the microblogging and social networking service shared their experiences filing for and dealing with a divorce. Others slammed the woman for her decision, saying she should've stood by her husband and worked through their challenges together.

Polarising views aired

The post had attracted 83 000 likes, almost 9 000 retweets and over 1 400 comments at the time of publication. Briefly News was on hand to sieve through the mentions to bring forth all the polarising views.

@kashdabandman wrote:

"Why marry him if you gon leave when he makes mistakes? SMH, marriage is useless these days."

@Xarkiss said:

"Why, hun? You could have stuck by his side to help him! Every man has a side piece, it's your job to make sure he's good."

@Black_Daria1 added:

"Some of you are wondering why she would make this public. Probably because there are other women in the same endless loop of infidelity and forgiveness because they think it’s their responsibility to keep the family together after HE cheats. Girl…"

