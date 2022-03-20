A young woman took to social media to share how an e-hailing driver she had requested to pick up her brother arrived with the wrong child

Although the school teacher was advised about the pick-up arrangement, the driver had picked up another child by the same name as her brother, Ayabonga

The woman got the fright of her life when she realised the blunder and returned the child to the school and found her brother

South African social media user, Asanda Sibiya (@Asandaaa_Sibiya), took to Twitter to share how she got the shock of her life when an e-hailing driver she had requested to pick up her brother arrived with the wrong child.

Asanda shared that she often requests a car to pick up her younger brother from school when she or her mother are not available to do so.

A woman shared how a driver brought home the wrong child back from school. Image: Stock Image/Getty Images

“Guys I requested an Uber to pick my brother up from school the Uber driver came home with the wrong Ayabonga!!!! I mean sgaxa.

“So this is what happened I requested the Uber as per usual when my mom is busy working and can’t pick him up. So I gave the driver details when he gets to school he finds “Ayabonga” and then calls me, mind you I even spoke to the teacher confirming that I requested,” she said in the tweets.

The young woman went on to share that the driver called her when was near the house to confirm the directions, to which she told the driver to ask her brother, Ayabonga, who was in the car as he knows the way home.

“The Uber driver tells me that Ayabonga doesn’t know the way, I’m like whattt?? Uyahlanya loyo how could he not know the way home?

“I saw then that something was definitely hitting the water, I’m like ngeke can I talk to him, guys. The child’s voice was so soft and scared, I literally almost screamed when they got here, I saw that it was a random child ngempela. Took him back to where he was found,” she said.

South African online users responded with their personal views and reactions to the alarming incident, which was fortunately dealt with accordingly. Check out some of their comments on the post:

@NkagiM_ said:

“Children are really boring... you spend half of their lives telling them not to go into cars they don’t know but still.”

@Sego_black wrote:

“Mina I never understand requesting rides for kids without an adult. I mean I get in a uber with my hand next to the door handle. I also check for child lock and undo it now can you imagine a kid. This isn't directed at you I'm just thinking out loud.”

@Mathel_Wisdom commented:

“I'm so afraid of these Uber drivers especially because bad news has been circulating about them. I would never request an Uber for my child.”

