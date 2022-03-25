A young man came clean on the Twitter timelines when he shared why he chose not to date black girls in high school

He disclosed that he was still in the closet and that black girls would have easily noticed that he was actually gay

The gent added that girls from other races thought he was quirky and Saffas have not stopped laughing since

A young man gave cyber citizens the giggles after taking to social media to share why he didn’t date black girls while he was still in high school.

@Phumlani_PrEP shared a tweet where he not only revealed that he was in the closet during his high school career but also disclosed the reason why he chose to date girls from other races. He said in the tweet:

“I was recently asked why I didn't date black girls in high school when I was still in the closet and my answer was that black women would have told me straight up, "uGay wena," other races thought I was just quirky.”

He also humorously expressed that he was the problem. His honest yet funny revelation has South African online users in stitches. While some simply laughed, others shared that they could relate to the young man’s adolescent dilemma. Check out what peeps had to say:

@TallDarkForest responded:

“Funny story, I remember the moment I concluded/assumed that you were gay. It was during inter-house and you were running hurdles. The way you jumped those hurdles cracked me up but I was like nah, “Beast is definitely gay”.”

@ApheleleJody

“I hate the fact that I understand this. A black girl would call you “chomi” while you are trying to be her boyfriend.”

@96_siya replied:

“Basile kabi there's this other one kwenye yama department uthi"ntwana" kimi wiiiybo.”

@chulu_mok commented:

“Lol funny because when I first met you we all went on and on about how sexy you are at the office. I could not even tell. Cacile ke ukuba I can never tell noba sendibhanxwa.”

@bluembombo reacted:

“No manh! You can’t make me laugh so hard so early in the morning.”

@Nomonde_Chom wrote:

“And kaloku thina simbona ngobetha konyawo umntu oGay they would've told you.”

