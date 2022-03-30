A previously unemployed lady created her own job opportunity by starting an agriculture business

The farmer managed to become a vegetable supplier to some of the country's biggest food chain stores

Peeps were inspired by the lady's achievement and hailed her a woman of valour for ending her unemployment and creating job opportunities for others

Yamkela motivated many South Africans online with her zero-to-hero story about deciding to open a farming business.

The tenacious lady refused to let five years of unemployment bring her down and turned her home yard into a bustling farm. Briefly News shared Yamkela's inspirational story on Facebook:

"She now sells her lush produce to Spar and Boxer stores in the Eastern Cape."

Peeps on Facebook were well pleased with Yamkela. They congratulated her on her success and admired her strength. Some praised her for changing her unemployment status, creating jobs in turn.

Dlamini Mhlengi said:

"That's the way forward, look now you reduce unemployment rate and provide jobs."

Luyanda Lulu Dlela said:

"I love this. Let that black girl magic shine babe❤"

Mangy Radebe said:

"Strong woman survive no matter what."

Castello Mabitsela said:

"Good for her but the reality is land and water is a big challenge, kudos to her once again."

Sakhe Njili said:

"This is what I want to do next year elalin yanga uthixo angakhanyisa (in the village, if God wills it)."

Female farmer explains how she got into the business, gives advice to young girls

In a related story, Briefly News reported about a female farmer who revealed that her father's best friend was also a farmer and she had followed him everywhere. Growing up, she never thought that she'd become a farmer but she had learned so much that it came naturally to her.

She felt that there is still a lot of negativity around women in the workplace, especially those who succeed as CEOs and farmers. She also felt that working in a male-dominated environment forces her to prove herself or go the extra mile because she is a woman.

"Working in a male-dominated industry you always have to prove yourself or go an extra mile just because you are a woman. I stand tall and proud of the path I’ve chosen it’s my passion and no stigma will stand in my way."

