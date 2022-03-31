A male nurse shared about his new appointment with peeps online and thanked them for sharing the news about his unemployment

He revealed that because of the status he shared, he is now employed full-time and also predicted that the new job is the start of many great things to come

Peeps online expressed their delight in his achievement and wished him well, while others offered sound advice

Malukhanye Kinase posted an update on LinkedIn about his new job. He revealed that his appointment was all because of peeps online sharing his previous post.

The appreciative young man accompanied his post with pics of himself clad in a nurse's uniform. Sharing about his new job, he said:

"Now I have straight shift starting April at Mediclinic. Stay blessed, this is the beginning of good things."

People who saw Malukhanye's update on LinkedIn expressed their delight in the news. They showered him with compliments and wished him well in his new job.

Tebogo Mere said:

"Siyak'bongela bhuti. Congrats and serve from the heart."

Mary Furayi said:

"Happy for you, l tap in the annoiting of being employed ."

Lesego Marakalla said:

"Congratulations, you are a true definition of your name, 'Let there be light'."

Livhuwani Toni Mthike said:

"Congratulations and thanks for the update. I wish you all the best of luck and growth in your career."

Luthando Molefe said:

"God had a plan all along. Now He implemented His plan with your life. My Brother, may you enjoy your new job. Stay blessed. Never forget to thank Him always because you have got what you were requesting Him to provide for you. Keep WELL MFOWAMI."

Thami Mkhabela said:

"We are so happy for you, my brother. All the best in your new and exciting journey."

