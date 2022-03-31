A South African lawyer took to social media to announce his first win following his first court appearance

Zolile Shude had previously tweeted about the career milestone and appealed to his followers to wish him luck

Mzansi peeps shared their positive messages as they congratulated the young man’s accomplishment

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A new lawyer took to social media to announce his first win following his first court appearance on Wednesday, 30 March.

A public interest lawyer recorded his first win following his first court appearance. Image: @shude_zolile/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Zolile Shude (@shude_zolile) shared the news on his Twitter account. He initially posted a photo of himself in his lawyer attire which he captioned:

“Today is my first court appearance. My client is my employer. Wish me luck.”

His followers’ prayers and votes of confidence must have done the trick, as the gentleman reported back with positive feedback.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“It went very well. Recorded my first win,” he shared later that day.

Saffas expressed their joy for the legal eagle by sharing positive messages of congratulations in response to the tweet:

JleeRoger wrote:

“Lovely man well done and thanks for coming back with feedback. You've been raised well, gentleman.”

@znwkhu responded:

“Ngisabuza bo namanje, usuwinile phela manje, So bekuyini icala leClient? Awisithi fahla kancane.”

@p1adds wrote:

“Congratulations sir.”

@johny_theblessd commented:

“Congratulations fam to many more.”

@kgaott said:

“Yeeeepppyyy congratulations.”

@nelo_mel replied:

“Well done! My sister speaks highly of you. Y’all went to the same high school, you even taught her as a student teacher.”

Man graduates with LLB degree after 6 challenging years

In a separate story, Briefly News reported that after experiencing several personal challenges, a young man will be smiling all the way up to the graduation stage after successfully bagging his LLB degree.

It is said that life may deal you a bad hand or take away a good hand you were already dealt. However, how you play that hand, is how your life is defined. Online user @totallynotshido decided to persevere through his trials and tribulations as well as issues with his mental health, to achieve his academic goal.

He shared about the personal win on Twitter where he expressed how for the longest time, he’d been longing to be part of the many young people who share their graduation milestones online.

Source: Briefly News