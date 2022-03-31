Snake rescuer Nick Evans shared a light-hearted rescue story about a brown snake that he found chilling in a cupboard

He advised people that the snake is non-venomous and actually offers a great solution to rat and mice problems

Peeps chuckled at the snake's cheeky hiding spot and made jokes about its rat supply, while others shared their encounters with brown snakes

Nick Evans posted a pic on Facebook that showed a big brown snake coiled up amongst cleaning supplies. The snake rescuer assured peeps that it's non-venomous and a great helper to humans.

"These powerful, non-venomous snakes are excellent for rodent control" advised Nick.

Nick Evans shared a photo of a brown snake's cheeky hiding place as it waited to pounce on rats. Image: Nick Evans-Snake Rescuer/Facebook

Peeps on Facebook were tickled by the brown snake's hiding spot and made jokes. Some were inspired to share stories of their own slithery encounters.

Meryll Brownlee shared:

"My daughter woke up with one on her bed, right in front of her face. She managed to roll off her bed backwards,before it could strike and alerted the rest of the house. Her brother found salad tongs, grabbed it and threw it out the window.

"I don't know where he got the idea of tongs or how he was brave enough to do all he did. I know they are non-venomous, but a bite in the face is not something one wants. Thank goodness for brave brothers."

Billy Fergus said:

"The fact that there's a "big brown house snake" which is non-venomous. Then the "King Brown" which is arguably the most venomous. I hope they don't reside in the same region "

Sfundo Shezi said:

"I also just overlook non venomous snakes in my yard for rodent control I had a big spotted bush snake the other day in my bedroom hunting for those small wall crocodiles. I ignored it. It probably found one and left."

Zukiswa Ladybird joked:

"The brownie thought the owner of the house might have stockpilled some rats too ."

Elize Williams shared:

"I had to do shopping and checked the oil and water as usual. Saw the 'new pipe' and wondered... da hell?? Then I realised!! Everything was slammed shut in crazy fast seconds."

Nick Evans catches deadly vine snake which stopped by to "help" with the laundry at a Durban home

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that brave snake rescuer Nick Evans was called to remove a big vine snake from a home in Westville, Durban recently. According to Evans, the homeowner was in her kitchen when the long, thin snake came slithering past her, perching on her laundry basket before going into the passageway, where he caught it.

He said on his Facebook page:

“I don't get many inside homes, but it's hot outside, so it's probably looking for a cool retreat."

According to Kruger Park, the vine snake is also known as the twig snake for its resemblance to small branches on trees, and in some places called the bird snake for its habit of preying on small birds.

